Omar Abdullah Engages Stakeholders in Visionary Dialogue for Jammu & Kashmir's Progress
Several delegations and individuals met with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, discussing various public, developmental, and sector-specific issues. Emphasis was placed on equitable development, dental education advancement, industrial economic revival, and sports achievements. Abdullah assured stakeholders of attentive government action and continued dialogue for the region's progress.
In a significant outreach initiative, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah engaged with various delegations and individuals to discuss an array of public, developmental, and sector-specific issues on Tuesday at his office, 'Raabita'.
During the meetings, civil society members, led by former minister Raman Bhalla, highlighted the need for policies focusing on equitable development. Delegations including former minister Jagjiwan Lal and Dr Parveen Akhter Lone, principal of IG Government Dental College, underscored issues such as public welfare and advancements in dental education.
Additionally, the industrial sector's role in economic revival was a focal point, as discussed with Dr M A Alim of CII J-K. Sportspersons expressed gratitude for support under the Outstanding Sportspersons category. Abdullah reaffirmed government commitment to addressing stakeholders' concerns through ongoing constructive dialogue for Jammu and Kashmir's advancement.
