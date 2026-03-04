Geeta Gandbhir: Shaping the Oscar Race with Personal Impact Documentaries

American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir is emerging as a notable contender in this year's Oscar documentary race, gaining recognition with two nominations: 'The Perfect Neighbor' for Best Documentary Feature and 'The Devil is Busy' for Best Documentary Short.

Both films already appeared on the Academy's shortlist before the nominations were revealed. Despite expecting a strong chance of success, the actual nomination announcement took Gandbhir by surprise as she humorously admitted to having slept through it, overwhelmed by anxiety the previous night.

'The Devil is Busy,' a documentary distributed by HBO Max, presents an intense portrayal of a day inside an abortion clinic in Atlanta, Georgia, bringing attention to the dangers faced by staff and patients amid fluctuating political dynamics in the U.S. 'The Perfect Neighbor,' available on Netflix, reconstructs a tragic incident in Florida through police and body-camera footage. At the Oscars Luncheon, Gandbhir emphasized the personal nature of these projects, conceived with love and involving family and friends closely in their production.