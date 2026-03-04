Left Menu

Geeta Gandbhir: Shaping the Oscar Race with Personal Impact Documentaries

American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir has made a significant impact in the Oscar documentary race with two nominations: 'The Perfect Neighbor' and 'The Devil is Busy.' These films spotlight urgent social issues and feature deeply personal connections, as Gandbhir worked closely with family and friends on these projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 04:09 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 04:09 IST
Geeta Gandbhir: Shaping the Oscar Race with Personal Impact Documentaries

American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir is emerging as a notable contender in this year's Oscar documentary race, gaining recognition with two nominations: 'The Perfect Neighbor' for Best Documentary Feature and 'The Devil is Busy' for Best Documentary Short.

Both films already appeared on the Academy's shortlist before the nominations were revealed. Despite expecting a strong chance of success, the actual nomination announcement took Gandbhir by surprise as she humorously admitted to having slept through it, overwhelmed by anxiety the previous night.

'The Devil is Busy,' a documentary distributed by HBO Max, presents an intense portrayal of a day inside an abortion clinic in Atlanta, Georgia, bringing attention to the dangers faced by staff and patients amid fluctuating political dynamics in the U.S. 'The Perfect Neighbor,' available on Netflix, reconstructs a tragic incident in Florida through police and body-camera footage. At the Oscars Luncheon, Gandbhir emphasized the personal nature of these projects, conceived with love and involving family and friends closely in their production.

TRENDING

1
World Cup 2026: Geopolitics and Challenges Shape the Tournament's Path

World Cup 2026: Geopolitics and Challenges Shape the Tournament's Path

 Switzerland
2
UK Imposes Visa 'Emergency Brake' on Four Nations

UK Imposes Visa 'Emergency Brake' on Four Nations

 Global
3
Cyprus: A Bridge of Conflict and Diplomacy

Cyprus: A Bridge of Conflict and Diplomacy

 Cyprus
4
Tension Rises as Syria Bolsters Troops on Lebanese Border

Tension Rises as Syria Bolsters Troops on Lebanese Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026