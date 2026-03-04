Left Menu

Tensions in the Skies: Greek F-16s Scramble Near Lebanon

Cyprus detected a suspect object near Lebanese airspace, prompting Greece to scramble F-16 jets. The alert was lifted after more than an hour without incident. This follows recent drone strikes in Cyprus linked to Iran-backed Hezbollah, amid ongoing U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 15:48 IST
Tensions in the Skies: Greek F-16s Scramble Near Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Cyprus reported detecting a suspicious object near Lebanese airspace, prompting an immediate response from nearby nations. Two Greek F-16 fighter jets were dispatched to intercept the object, a senior government source revealed.

The alert, however, was called off within hours. 'The incident for which there was relevant information has been investigated and is considered closed,' said government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis in a statement on the social media platform X. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that all procedures are steadfastly followed.

This incident comes on the heels of a recent strike involving an Iranian-made drone at the British Royal Air Force base in Akrotiri, Cyprus. The government suspects these drones were launched by Lebanon-based, Iran-backed Hezbollah. Two more drones were intercepted in the region later the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany Accuses Moscow of Concealing True War Costs: A Closer Look at Russia's Budget Deficit

Germany Accuses Moscow of Concealing True War Costs: A Closer Look at Russia...

 Global
2
Raijor Dal's Bold Move: 11 Candidates Announced for Assam Elections

Raijor Dal's Bold Move: 11 Candidates Announced for Assam Elections

 India
3
Stock Markets Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

Stock Markets Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Espionage Uncovered: Philippines Cracks Down on National Security Threat

Espionage Uncovered: Philippines Cracks Down on National Security Threat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026