Tensions in the Skies: Greek F-16s Scramble Near Lebanon

On Wednesday, Cyprus reported detecting a suspicious object near Lebanese airspace, prompting an immediate response from nearby nations. Two Greek F-16 fighter jets were dispatched to intercept the object, a senior government source revealed.

The alert, however, was called off within hours. 'The incident for which there was relevant information has been investigated and is considered closed,' said government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis in a statement on the social media platform X. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that all procedures are steadfastly followed.

This incident comes on the heels of a recent strike involving an Iranian-made drone at the British Royal Air Force base in Akrotiri, Cyprus. The government suspects these drones were launched by Lebanon-based, Iran-backed Hezbollah. Two more drones were intercepted in the region later the same day.

