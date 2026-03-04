Market Turmoil: Global Reactions to Middle East Tensions

Amidst global market turmoil, investors shifted their focus from European shares to Asian markets, precipitated by mounting concerns over the ongoing Middle East crisis.

In Seoul, the stock market suffered its steepest decline ever, as fears of surging oil prices triggered panic among chipmakers. This came as traders scrambled to mitigate risks across multiple asset classes.

Meanwhile, benchmark oil prices remained elevated, prompting reactions from political leaders and market analysts keen to comprehend the broader economic implications.

