Market Turmoil: Global Reactions to Middle East Tensions
European shares saw a pause in sales as focus shifted to Asia. A record-breaking crash in Seoul hit chipmakers, driven by fears of increasing oil prices due to Middle East conflicts. Investors struggled to adjust to volatile markets, with safe assets like gold also affected.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 15:45 IST
Amidst global market turmoil, investors shifted their focus from European shares to Asian markets, precipitated by mounting concerns over the ongoing Middle East crisis.
In Seoul, the stock market suffered its steepest decline ever, as fears of surging oil prices triggered panic among chipmakers. This came as traders scrambled to mitigate risks across multiple asset classes.
Meanwhile, benchmark oil prices remained elevated, prompting reactions from political leaders and market analysts keen to comprehend the broader economic implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stock Markets Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions
Cleveland Fed Chief Calls for Cautious Approach Amidst Middle East Tensions
Turbulent Waters: Gas Prices Waver Amid Middle East Tensions
Global Markets React as Middle East Tensions Surge
Market Mayhem: Middle East Tensions Ripple Through Global Equities