EU's Assurance on Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

The European Union has communicated to its member states that the current conflict in Iran is unlikely to have an immediate impact on the security of the natural gas supply, according to EU officials speaking to Reuters on Wednesday.

Officials have confirmed that, based on the current assessment, no immediate response measures are necessary at this time at either the national or EU level.

This comes amid growing concerns globally about potential disruptions in resource supplies due to geopolitical tensions, but for now, the EU remains confident in its energy security.