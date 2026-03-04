Market Mayhem: Middle East Tensions Ripple Through Global Equities

The financial world is on edge as emerging market equities extend their downturn, driven by heightened Middle East unrest that threatens crucial energy supplies. South Korea faced a historic plummet, with stocks diving 12.1% as Iran's hostilities disrupt oil routes, affecting global markets.

The Asian markets bore the brunt of this supply shock, particularly due to their reliance on the Strait of Hormuz, now hampered by Iran's actions. The MSCI emerging markets index fell significantly, with potential for the steepest weekly drop since the 2008 crisis.

While Middle Eastern stock exchanges showed mixed performances, with some rebounding, European markets saw varied responses as the National Bank of Poland's rate decision added uncertainty. Meanwhile, South African stocks gained from rising gold prices amid regional currency fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)