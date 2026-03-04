Left Menu

Bharat Hindu Samaj's Fight to Save Historic Peterborough Temple

The Bharat Hindu Samaj Mandir in Peterborough has secured an interim injunction to prevent its complex's sale by the local council. They aim to challenge the legality of the sale process, spotlighting the faith-based ownership conflict and seeking to preserve the cultural and community center.

Updated: 04-03-2026 20:51 IST
Bharat Hindu Samaj's Fight to Save Historic Peterborough Temple
The 40-year-old Bharat Hindu Samaj Mandir in Peterborough, a key religious and community hub for over 13,000 Hindus, has gained an interim injunction from London's High Court, preventing its New England Complex's sale to potentially conflicting religious interests.

The legal bid arose after Peterborough City Council decided to sell the premises, with the potential buyer being an Islamic center. Campaigning to protect their cultural roots, the Bharat Hindu Samaj argues that selling the property to another faith group is unfair and could jeopardize their community's future.

The group has actively fundraised, collecting nearly 36,000 pounds, to support their challenge against the council. They highlight broken promises from the council, accusing it of disregarding the community's historical and cultural significance in pursuit of financial gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

