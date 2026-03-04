Left Menu

Remembering H K Dua: A Stalwart of Indian Journalism

Veteran journalist H K Dua, known for his integrity and defense of free press, passed away at 88. The Editors Guild of India mourns his loss. Dua shaped major Indian newspapers, served as media advisor to two Prime Ministers, and was an ambassador to Denmark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:12 IST
Remembering H K Dua: A Stalwart of Indian Journalism
  • India

The Indian journalism community mourns the loss of veteran journalist H K Dua, who passed away at the age of 88. Widely respected for his deep understanding of Indian polity and his uncompromising commitment to media ethics, Dua's contributions have left an indelible mark on the field.

Renowned for his leadership at some of India's most prominent newspapers - The Indian Express, Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and The Tribune - Dua served with distinction, helping to shape the narrative of modern India. His roles extended beyond journalism; he was a trusted media advisor to Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and HD Deve Gowda, and served as India's ambassador to Denmark.

The Editors Guild of India expressed profound sadness at his passing, acknowledging Dua's steadfast dedication to upholding media freedom. Survivors include his wife Adity and son Prashant. His cremation is scheduled for Thursday at the Lodhi Road Crematorium.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

