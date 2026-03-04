Poland Considers National Approach to Defence Funding

In a significant move, Polish President Karol Nawrocki announced discussions with Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski regarding the financing of defence equipment purchases using Polish funds, foregoing the European Union's SAFE programme. This initiative aims to provide greater flexibility in sourcing equipment while avoiding long-term debt burdens.

Although Poland is the largest recipient of the EU's Security Action for Europe initiative, this programme has sparked controversy within the country. Nationalists oppose EU involvement in defence matters, arguing that it limits Poland's ability to procure equipment from external sources and could burden future generations with debt repayment.

Nawrocki emphasized the advantages of a 'Polish SAFE' over the EU plan, aiming to retain decision-making power within the nation. Meanwhile, the government indicated that a potential veto from Nawrocki would not hinder the release of EU funds. Central Bank head Glapinski suggested transferring bank profits to the government for defence spending, offering an alternative financing solution.