Poland Considers National Approach to Defence Funding

Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski explore financing national defence equipment with Polish funds rather than the EU's SAFE programme. Their plan aims to maintain flexibility without accruing long-term debt, amidst national debate over EU involvement in military spending.

Updated: 04-03-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Polish President Karol Nawrocki announced discussions with Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski regarding the financing of defence equipment purchases using Polish funds, foregoing the European Union's SAFE programme. This initiative aims to provide greater flexibility in sourcing equipment while avoiding long-term debt burdens.

Although Poland is the largest recipient of the EU's Security Action for Europe initiative, this programme has sparked controversy within the country. Nationalists oppose EU involvement in defence matters, arguing that it limits Poland's ability to procure equipment from external sources and could burden future generations with debt repayment.

Nawrocki emphasized the advantages of a 'Polish SAFE' over the EU plan, aiming to retain decision-making power within the nation. Meanwhile, the government indicated that a potential veto from Nawrocki would not hinder the release of EU funds. Central Bank head Glapinski suggested transferring bank profits to the government for defence spending, offering an alternative financing solution.

