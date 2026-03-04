Left Menu

AIADMK Nominates M Thambidurai for Rajya Sabha Election

The AIADMK announced the renomination of M Thambidurai for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The party also allocated a seat to its ally, PMK, as part of its strategic alliances. With six seats available, AIADMK aims to secure two while DMK is expected to claim four.

The AIADMK has put forward its sitting MP, M Thambidurai, for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections set for March 16, highlighting the party's strategic political maneuvers.

In addition to his renomination, the AIADMK allocated a seat to its ally, the PMK, showcasing its collaborative approach within the AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

Of the six seats up for grabs, the ruling DMK has the potential to secure four, while the AIADMK aims for two, with nominations closing on March 5.

