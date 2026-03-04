Left Menu

Uncertainty Clouds Future of EU-U.S. Trade Deal Amid Tariff Tensions

European Union lawmakers have paused work on EU-U.S. trade deal proposals due to uncertainty over the United States' commitment. Washington's recent tariff increases have sparked concerns, leading to possible delays in legislative voting. The EU is reassessing its stance to ensure stable trade policies.

Updated: 04-03-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:49 IST
EU lawmakers have suspended efforts on legislative proposals concerning the EU-U.S. trade agreement, citing doubts over the United States' adherence to the deal.

The chair of the European Parliament's trade committee, Bernd Lange, stated that a majority of lawmakers are set to reassess the situation next week. Concerns arose after Washington imposed a new blanket tariff, causing unease among businesses and consumers due to the unstable tariff regime.

The European Commission is expected to update lawmakers on the EU-U.S. trade relationship, potentially leading to a vote by the European Parliament's trade committee. This vote is crucial for the trade deal's approval, which has been twice postponed.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

