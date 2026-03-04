Uncertainty Clouds Future of EU-U.S. Trade Deal Amid Tariff Tensions

EU lawmakers have suspended efforts on legislative proposals concerning the EU-U.S. trade agreement, citing doubts over the United States' adherence to the deal.

The chair of the European Parliament's trade committee, Bernd Lange, stated that a majority of lawmakers are set to reassess the situation next week. Concerns arose after Washington imposed a new blanket tariff, causing unease among businesses and consumers due to the unstable tariff regime.

The European Commission is expected to update lawmakers on the EU-U.S. trade relationship, potentially leading to a vote by the European Parliament's trade committee. This vote is crucial for the trade deal's approval, which has been twice postponed.