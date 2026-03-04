AIADMK's Strategy: Seat-Sharing and Election Committees in Focus

The AIADMK is poised to announce its seat count for the upcoming assembly polls. This decision will be made by the formed election committee, according to senior leader D Jayakumar.

Amidst seat-sharing negotiations, Jayakumar responded to media inquiries about the BJP's demands for more seats and criticized TVK leader Vijay's approach to media interactions.

Jayakumar also criticized the ruling DMK, citing a breakdown of law and order and predicting their defeat in the elections due to mismanaged governance and recent local unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)