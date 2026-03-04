Left Menu

AIADMK's Strategy: Seat-Sharing and Election Committees in Focus

AIADMK’s leadership will determine the seats it contests in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls. The senior leader, D Jayakumar, addressed media questions about seat-sharing talks and criticized the ruling DMK and TVK leader Vijay, alleging election speech interference and law and order concerns in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-03-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:48 IST
The AIADMK is poised to announce its seat count for the upcoming assembly polls. This decision will be made by the formed election committee, according to senior leader D Jayakumar.

Amidst seat-sharing negotiations, Jayakumar responded to media inquiries about the BJP's demands for more seats and criticized TVK leader Vijay's approach to media interactions.

Jayakumar also criticized the ruling DMK, citing a breakdown of law and order and predicting their defeat in the elections due to mismanaged governance and recent local unrest.

