AIADMK's Strategy: Seat-Sharing and Election Committees in Focus
AIADMK’s leadership will determine the seats it contests in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls. The senior leader, D Jayakumar, addressed media questions about seat-sharing talks and criticized the ruling DMK and TVK leader Vijay, alleging election speech interference and law and order concerns in the state.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-03-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:48 IST
- Country:
- India
The AIADMK is poised to announce its seat count for the upcoming assembly polls. This decision will be made by the formed election committee, according to senior leader D Jayakumar.
Amidst seat-sharing negotiations, Jayakumar responded to media inquiries about the BJP's demands for more seats and criticized TVK leader Vijay's approach to media interactions.
Jayakumar also criticized the ruling DMK, citing a breakdown of law and order and predicting their defeat in the elections due to mismanaged governance and recent local unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AIADMK
- election
- assembly polls
- Jayakumar
- seat-sharing
- Tamil Nadu
- DMK
- TVK
- Vijay
- NDA
ALSO READ
AIADMK Nominates M Thambidurai for Rajya Sabha Election
DMK and Congress Solidify Alliance for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
DMK and Congress Seal Seat-Sharing Deal for Tamil Nadu Polls
DMK and Congress Finalize Seat-Sharing Deal for Tamil Nadu Elections
DMK Announces Candidates for Upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections