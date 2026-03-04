Left Menu

RSS Chief Bhagwat's Spiritual Journey in Gujarat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat embarked on a two-day visit to Gujarat, visiting the Swaminarayan Temple in Kheda district. He engaged in informal discussions with sect saints and plans to attend a religious function at another temple in Jetalpur village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-03-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:20 IST
RSS Chief Bhagwat's Spiritual Journey in Gujarat
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

On a two-day tour of Gujarat, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat commenced his visit by exploring spiritual sites. His first stop was the Swaminarayan Temple located in Kheda district's Vadtal village, where he engaged in informal talks with religious figures of the sect.

Arriving in the morning at the RSS headquarters in Maninagar, Ahmedabad, Bhagwat proceeded to pay homage at the revered temple. His presence at the temple underscored a strong engagement with religious communities and leaders in Gujarat.

Continuing his spiritual itinerary, Bhagwat is set to visit another prominent Swaminarayan Temple in Jetalpur village on Thursday. The agenda includes partaking in a religious function, further strengthening ties with influential religious figures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertainty Clouds Future of EU-U.S. Trade Deal Amid Tariff Tensions

Uncertainty Clouds Future of EU-U.S. Trade Deal Amid Tariff Tensions

 Global
2
Poland Considers National Approach to Defence Funding

Poland Considers National Approach to Defence Funding

 Global
3
AIADMK Nominates M Thambidurai for Rajya Sabha Election

AIADMK Nominates M Thambidurai for Rajya Sabha Election

 India
4
Tragic Disappearance: Bihar Youth Feared Drowned in Alaknanda

Tragic Disappearance: Bihar Youth Feared Drowned in Alaknanda

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026