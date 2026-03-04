RSS Chief Bhagwat's Spiritual Journey in Gujarat

On a two-day tour of Gujarat, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat commenced his visit by exploring spiritual sites. His first stop was the Swaminarayan Temple located in Kheda district's Vadtal village, where he engaged in informal talks with religious figures of the sect.

Arriving in the morning at the RSS headquarters in Maninagar, Ahmedabad, Bhagwat proceeded to pay homage at the revered temple. His presence at the temple underscored a strong engagement with religious communities and leaders in Gujarat.

Continuing his spiritual itinerary, Bhagwat is set to visit another prominent Swaminarayan Temple in Jetalpur village on Thursday. The agenda includes partaking in a religious function, further strengthening ties with influential religious figures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)