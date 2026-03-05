Cannes 79th Edition: Anticipation Builds as Official Selection Reveal Approaches

Left Menu

The Cannes Film Festival is set to announce its 79th edition lineup on April 9 in Paris. The festival, presided over by Thierry Fremaux and Iris Knobloch, will occur from May 12-23, featuring international films and top contenders like jury president Park Chan-wook. Previous editions have influenced awards season significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:46 IST
Representative Image (Image source: Festival de Cannes). Image Credit: ANI
The countdown to the 79th Cannes Film Festival has officially begun, with organizers set to unveil their Official Selection on April 9 in Paris. The much-anticipated announcement will occur during a press conference led by festival Delegate General Thierry Fremaux and President Iris Knobloch.

Scheduled for May 12 to May 23 on the French Riviera, the event promises to draw filmmakers, stars, and industry professionals from around the world. The lineup reveal provides an initial look at films contending for the prestigious Palme d'Or and other honors, setting the stage for the international festival circuit.

This year, acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook, known for his masterful thrillers, will chair the jury. Following a widely discussed 78th edition, expectations are high as many films had successful runs in the awards season, premiering first at Cannes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

