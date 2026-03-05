Middle East Tensions Surge: Global Impact Looms

Israel has intensified its military actions against Tehran, targeting Iranian infrastructure following missile attacks that sent millions of Israelis to shelters. The broader ramifications are seen with tourist evacuations and volatile markets spanning the Gulf and Asia, signaling escalating Middle East tensions.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed control of the Strait of Hormuz amid retaliatory actions, marking a potential shift in the region's geopolitical landscape. Eyes are also on Tehran's leadership as Mojtaba Khamenei emerges as a key figure following his father's assassination.

The United States' involvement remains contentious as Senate measures to control military actions stall. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund warns of the conflict's threat to global economic stability, oil supply disruptions, and rises in energy prices.

