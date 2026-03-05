Left Menu

Radiant Resonance: Zoya's My Embrace Collection Celebrates Authenticity

Zoya, from the Tata Group, reintroduces its beloved My Embrace Autograph Collection. Rooted in self-expression and authenticity, this collection features innovative designs, championed by brand ambassador Sonam Kapoor. Each piece, from bangles to pendants, symbolizes comfort and individuality, encouraging women to connect with their true selves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 05-03-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 12:12 IST
Radiant Resonance: Zoya's My Embrace Collection Celebrates Authenticity
  • Country:
  • United States

Zoya, part of the Tata Group, has re-launched its celebrated My Embrace Autograph Collection. Renowned for its focus on self-expression and comfort, My Embrace has garnered admiration for promoting authenticity and individuality.

This collection resonates with those who cherish being themselves, as it incorporates modern jewelry designs that merge simplicity with significant meaning. Official ambassador Sonam Kapoor embodies this ethos, showcasing various pieces that exemplify Zoya's craftsmanship.

The versatile collection, encompassing bangles, earrings, and rings, invites women to embrace their uniqueness. Each accessory, from fluid diamond bangles to pendants, represents the joy of being authentic, underscoring Zoya's commitment to meaningful design.

TRENDING

1
Kerala High Court Dismisses Petition in Assembly Ethics Case

Kerala High Court Dismisses Petition in Assembly Ethics Case

 India
2
An Unexpected Choice: Anurag Sharma for Rajya Sabha

An Unexpected Choice: Anurag Sharma for Rajya Sabha

 India
3
Lukoil's International Gamble: A Cautionary Tale of Sanctions and Strategic Missteps

Lukoil's International Gamble: A Cautionary Tale of Sanctions and Strategic ...

 Global
4
Holi Crackdown: Delhi Police Issues 4,929 Challans in Traffic Drive

Holi Crackdown: Delhi Police Issues 4,929 Challans in Traffic Drive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026