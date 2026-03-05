Left Menu

Bridging Bordeaux and Hollywood: Clarendelle Wines Elevate the Oscars Experience

Clarendelle and Domaine Clarence Dillon are the official wine partners of the Oscars, serving exclusive wines for the fourth year. Their Bordeaux wines will enhance star-studded events, reflecting elegance and authentic character. A new wine, Le Dragon de Quintus, will debut at the 98th Oscars® ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-03-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 14:28 IST
For the fourth consecutive year, Clarendelle and Domaine Clarence Dillon will serve as the official wine partners of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The family-owned company is renowned for its exceptional Bordeaux wines, which will be exclusively poured at the 98th Oscars® ceremony, enhancing the experience for Hollywood's elite.

The wines will feature prominently at several high-profile events, including the Governors Ball and the Official Oscars® Watch Party. Guests will enjoy a range of red, white, and rosé wines, paired with a menu crafted by celebrated chef Wolfgang Puck Catering. This year, Le Dragon de Quintus 2020 will be introduced, offering a unique blend of Saint-Émilion's finest terroirs.

Returning favorites from the Clarendelle line include the Bordeaux Red 2017, Bordeaux White 2023, Bordeaux Rosé 2023, and Amberwine 2021, each showcasing the harmonious balance and authentic elegance of Bordeaux terroir. As a nod to the nominees and winners, La Clarté de Haut-Brion 2021 will also be available backstage. The partnership raises a glass to the entertainment industry's achievements, as expressed by Prince Robert of Luxembourg, President of Domaine Clarence Dillon.

Latest News

