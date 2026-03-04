Left Menu

Hollywood Meets Football: Live From Wrexham with Ryan & Rob

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will give live commentary for the club's upcoming Championship match against Swansea City. The event, 'Live from Wrexham with Rob & Ryan,' will showcase unscripted analysis and reactions from the Hollywood duo, further solidifying their unique approach to football ownership.

Hollywood stars and football club co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are set to swap the glamour of the directors' box for a microphone as they provide live commentary during Wrexham's Championship clash against Swansea City. The event titled 'Live from Wrexham with Rob & Ryan' will be aired by Sky Sports.

Reynolds and McElhenney's daring move mirrors their bold 2021 decision to buy the then fifth-tier club, which has since climbed the ranks. Despite their lack of commentary experience, the duo promises an entertaining, unpredictable show, alongside Sky Sports presenter David Prutton.

Their ownership has gained global attention through the documentary 'Welcome to Wrexham,' and now, fans can experience the club's match day in a novel way as part of the owners' ongoing unconventional approach to sports ownership.

