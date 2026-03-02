Left Menu

Hollywood's Secret Wedding: Zendaya and Tom Holland's Private Nuptials Revealed

Zendaya and Tom Holland have reportedly married, according to stylist Law Roach. The couple, who began dating after meeting on the set of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming,' has not officially announced the wedding. Despite rumors of their engagement, they maintain a private personal life, while their on-screen collaborations continue to thrive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-03-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 11:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a surprising revelation, Hollywood stylist Law Roach has confirmed that Zendaya and Tom Holland have quietly married. Speaking to Access Hollywood during the Actor Awards ceremony, Roach disclosed, "The wedding has already happened. You missed it. It's very true."

The couple, first meeting on the set of Marvel's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2016, went public with their relationship in 2021. Despite engagement rumors fueled by Zendaya's diamond ring appearance in 2025, both remain tight-lipped about their recent nuptials.

Zendaya and Holland, known for their private lifestyle, continue to enjoy working together. They will reunite on screen in two 2026 films — "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey." Holland once described their collaboration as "the best thing that's ever happened to me," a sentiment Zendaya echoes, describing her comfort working alongside her husband.

