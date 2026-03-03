Left Menu

Hollywood Shakeup: Paramount Skydance's Bold Move for Warner Bros Discovery

Paramount Skydance outbid Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for A$156 billion. David Ellison, CEO of Paramount Skydance, plans to merge streaming services Paramount+ and HBO Max. The deal, still subject to regulatory approvals, could impact employment, audience offerings, and journalistic independence at WBD and its assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 03-03-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 10:25 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Paramount Skydance has outmaneuvered Netflix by proposing a superior offer to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for A$156 billion. This acquisition, still pending regulatory approval, marks a major shakeup in the media landscape.

Paramount Skydance, led by CEO David Ellison, plans to merge its Paramount+ streaming platform with HBO Max, aiming to rivet Netflix's dominance in the streaming war. While Netflix withdrew its bid, the company is set to benefit from a US$2.8 billion termination fee.

However, this merger could result in job losses and raise concerns about the autonomy of journalistic content within Warner Bros Discovery's news divisions. Industry insiders are watching closely as the landscape of Hollywood's power players realigns.

