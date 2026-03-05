Harmony in Action: The Rise of the I Am Peacekeeper Movement

In a world increasingly beset by geopolitical tensions, the I Am Peacekeeper Movement emerges as a vital force for global harmony. Founded by Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, this movement has gained traction with its emphasis on seven core human values: Truth, Gratitude, Forgiveness, Love, Humility, Giving, and Patience.

The movement stands as a beacon of hope, drawing millions of global participants. Its upcoming Billionaires for Peace Conclave in Dubai will unite influencers, Nobel Peace Laureates, and philanthropic leaders, all converging to advocate for world peace rooted in universal human values. The movement aligns with India's tradition of tolerance and unity, further grounding its mission.

The I Am Peacekeeper Movement originated in Dubai and has rapidly expanded, marking its presence with significant events like the Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit. As it grows, the movement continues to serve as a global platform for advocacy, education, and unity, aiming to foster a more peaceful and inclusive world.

(With inputs from agencies.)