Harmony in Action: The Rise of the I Am Peacekeeper Movement

The I Am Peacekeeper Movement, led by Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, aims to foster world peace through universal human values. With its roots in India, the initiative plans a major event in Dubai. It benefits from the convergence of global thought leaders and noble laureates advocating for ethical leadership and global solidarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a world increasingly beset by geopolitical tensions, the I Am Peacekeeper Movement emerges as a vital force for global harmony. Founded by Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, this movement has gained traction with its emphasis on seven core human values: Truth, Gratitude, Forgiveness, Love, Humility, Giving, and Patience.

The movement stands as a beacon of hope, drawing millions of global participants. Its upcoming Billionaires for Peace Conclave in Dubai will unite influencers, Nobel Peace Laureates, and philanthropic leaders, all converging to advocate for world peace rooted in universal human values. The movement aligns with India's tradition of tolerance and unity, further grounding its mission.

The I Am Peacekeeper Movement originated in Dubai and has rapidly expanded, marking its presence with significant events like the Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit. As it grows, the movement continues to serve as a global platform for advocacy, education, and unity, aiming to foster a more peaceful and inclusive world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

