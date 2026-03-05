Star-Studded Union: Arjun Tendulkar Weds Entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok
Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, married entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok at a high-profile ceremony in Mumbai. The event attracted figures from sports, entertainment, and politics, including renowned cricketers and Bollywood stars. Arjun has played in the IPL and represents Goa in domestic cricket.
In a dazzling Mumbai ceremony, Arjun Tendulkar, the offspring of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, exchanged vows with Saaniya Chandhok, an entrepreneur in the veterinary field. The event, held at St. Regis Mumbai, became a confluence of eminent personalities from various sectors, enhancing its grandeur.
Arjun, known for his stints at the U-19 level for India and with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, brought together a host of cricketing legends to the ceremony. Distinguished attendees included Jay Shah, Rahul Dravid, and Harbhajan Singh, among others, illustrating the young cricketer's influential ties.
The event wasn't exclusive to sports, as Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan made appearances. The presence of industrial magnates such as Mukesh Ambani further underlined the ceremony's high-profile nature, making it a remarkable moment within Mumbai's elite social circles.
