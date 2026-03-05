Hapag-Lloyd Implements Contingency Protocols Amid Upper Gulf Region Disruptions

German shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd has unveiled plans to implement contingency protocols for its shipments currently en route to and from the Upper Gulf region. This decision follows the suspension of all shipping activities in the area.

The company announced Thursday that it would redirect vessels to other ports and keep them in safe waters until further notice. The contingency procedures aim to mitigate disruptions affecting shipments destined for the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, Oman, and Yemen.

Hapag-Lloyd's strategic response aims to ensure the safety and continuation of shipments amid the ongoing challenges in the Upper Gulf region.