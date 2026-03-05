Left Menu

MotoGP and Formula One Races in Gulf Region Face Uncertainty Amid Conflict

The MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix and nearby Bahrain's Formula One race face uncertainty due to regional conflicts. MotoGP's Carmelo Ezpeleta suggests a potential rescheduling, while Formula One monitors the situation. Despite operational planning, uncertainty persists across the Gulf, affecting major sporting events, as noted by leaders like Marc Marquez.

MotoGP and Formula One Races in Gulf Region Face Uncertainty Amid Conflict
Uncertainty looms over the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix and Bahrain's Formula One race due to escalating tensions in the Gulf region. Series head Carmelo Ezpeleta cited logistical challenges concerning the Qatar race scheduled for April 10-12, coinciding with the Bahrain Formula One event.

The situation remains fluid as airports across Bahrain and Doha face closures following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, causing disruptions. Ezpeleta indicated that while discussions with Qatar continue, a rescheduling of the MotoGP could be considered in alignment with recent moves by the World Endurance Championship.

Formula One organizers maintain a watchful eye on developments in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia while progressing preparations for the race weekend. Meanwhile, Bahrain International Circuit officials express caution regarding the potential impact on their marquee sports event.

