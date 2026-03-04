German Paralympians Boycott Opening Ceremony in Solidarity with Ukraine

German athletes have announced they will not partake in the teams' parade at the Milano Cortina Paralympics opening ceremony on Friday. The decision, proclaimed by the German Paralympic Committee, is a demonstration of solidarity with Ukraine amidst continued conflict following Russia's 2022 invasion.

Germany joins several other nations opting out of the ceremonial parade after the inclusion of Russia and Belarus, countries involved in the ongoing war, was confirmed. At least eight other teams are also expected to abstain from participating, with some nations refraining from sending official delegations.

Despite the decision to withdraw from the opening parade, German athletes will still feature in pre-recorded segments during the ceremony. The International Paralympic Committee anticipates a record turnout, with over 600 athletes expected, including competitors from Russia and Belarus, as all previous sanctions were lifted in September 2025.