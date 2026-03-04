Left Menu

German Paralympians Boycott Opening Ceremony in Solidarity with Ukraine

German athletes will abstain from the Milano Cortina Paralympics opening parade, expressing support for Ukraine amid the conflict caused by Russia's invasion. The German Paralympic Committee's decision aligns with other nations choosing to boycott the event, maintaining the integrity and values of the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:34 IST
German athletes have announced they will not partake in the teams' parade at the Milano Cortina Paralympics opening ceremony on Friday. The decision, proclaimed by the German Paralympic Committee, is a demonstration of solidarity with Ukraine amidst continued conflict following Russia's 2022 invasion.

Germany joins several other nations opting out of the ceremonial parade after the inclusion of Russia and Belarus, countries involved in the ongoing war, was confirmed. At least eight other teams are also expected to abstain from participating, with some nations refraining from sending official delegations.

Despite the decision to withdraw from the opening parade, German athletes will still feature in pre-recorded segments during the ceremony. The International Paralympic Committee anticipates a record turnout, with over 600 athletes expected, including competitors from Russia and Belarus, as all previous sanctions were lifted in September 2025.

