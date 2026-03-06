Lights, Camera, Culture: A Global Cinematic Experience at Habitat International Film Festival

The seventh edition of the Habitat International Film Festival is set to open on March 13, showcasing 67 films spanning 18 countries and nearly 20 languages. Hungary is the festival's focal point, with a diverse selection that includes both iconic retrospectives and award-winning contemporary films.

This year, the festival highlights women in filmmaking, featuring 24 films directed by women. The opening documentary, 'Manch' by Tanuja Shankar Khan, provides a cultural bridge between Hungary and India through the arts. The event features a significant representation of Hungarian cinema, including works by masters Istvan Szabo and Zoltan Fabri.

The festival also celebrates the centenary of Andrzej Wajda with a special retrospective. International festival circuit favorites, such as Cannes and Berlinale winners, will be showcased, concluding with Michał Kwiecinski's 'Chopin, A Sonata in Paris' on March 22.

