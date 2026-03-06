Left Menu

Tehri Lake: The Rising Hub for Global Adventure Sports Enthusiasts

Tehri Lake in Uttarakhand is quickly becoming a leading global hub for adventure sports. The lake hosts activities including sailing, jet skiing, and paragliding. With significant projects underway, the region promises enhanced tourism and self-employment opportunities, as highlighted by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Tehri | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared that Tehri Lake is swiftly transforming into a world-renowned destination for adventure sports. During the launch of the four-day festival 'Himalayan O-2,' Dhami highlighted that Tehri Lake has successfully hosted numerous national and international competitions in the past year.

Water and adventure sports such as sailing, jet skiing, kayaking, and paragliding are becoming prominent attractions, with over 400 athletes receiving training in these disciplines. Dhami emphasized Tehri's potential for spiritual and cultural events, further boosted by projects worth Rs 1,300 crore inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Dhami laid the foundation for the Phase II development of the Tehri Lake Ring Road to enhance tourism and promote self-employment opportunities among local youth. Plans for a connecting ropeway between Koti Colony and New Tehri to Tehri Lake were also announced, expected to contribute significantly to the local economy.

