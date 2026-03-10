Amaravati: A Global Stage for Telugu Culture and Future Developments

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced ambitious plans for Amaravati, the state's greenfield capital city, positing it as a global hub for Telugu culture. At the 59th Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting, Naidu emphasized the need for self-financed projects and highlighted tourism initiatives at Neerukonda.

The chief minister expressed the need for Amaravati to illustrate Telugu heritage to a global audience. Key infrastructure allocations were discussed, including land for educational and development institutions, and major investment approvals were given for enhanced plumbing and electrical projects at prominent government buildings.

Naidu also highlighted future economic projections, noting that sports would be a significant revenue source. Plans for a sports city were outlined, alongside a call for naming the proposed Telugu Cultural Centre. The CRDA approved several land allocations and a substantial budget for the city's infrastructural and cultural initiatives.

