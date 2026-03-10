Left Menu

A New Epoch for the Chaldean Church Amid Turbulence

Cardinal Louis Sako of the Chaldean Catholic Church has retired amidst regional instability and conflict. His leadership during the Islamic State rise preserved the church's unity. Despite political challenges, he emphasized protecting Christian rights. His successor will face ongoing geopolitical tensions impacting the Christian community in Iraq and beyond.

Updated: 10-03-2026 22:50 IST
Cardinal Louis Sako, the patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, has retired amidst ongoing regional instability and conflict, marking the beginning of a new era for the church. Sako, who has led the church through some of its most challenging years, including the rise of the Islamic State, announced his retirement to focus on prayer, writing, and simple service.

Sako's leadership has been pivotal during a period when Iraq's Christian community faced significant threats and population decline. Despite encountering political hurdles, his tenure is noted for preserving the church's unity and advocating for Christian rights. His retirement opens the path for a successor to lead amidst renewed conflict in the region.

The next leader of the Chaldean Church will inherit a legacy of resilience but will also have to navigate the geopolitical tensions that continue to affect Iraq's Christians, now drastically reduced in number. Sako remains hopeful for a successor who embodies openness, wisdom, and humor.

