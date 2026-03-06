Iran Blasts U.S. for Instigating Regional Conflict and Questions Diplomatic Credibility
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi accuses the United States of exacerbating regional conflicts, arguing that American policies have led to ongoing violence. In a speech at the Raisina Dialogue 2026, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh criticizes U.S. leadership while defending Iran's actions to maintain stability in the Gulf.
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has laid the blame for the ongoing regional conflict squarely on American shoulders, citing U.S. policy as the catalyst for escalating violence. The diplomatic rebuke, reported by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), underscores Tehran's frustration with Washington's role in the crisis.
During the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh doubled down on criticism by taking aim at U.S. President Donald Trump. Khatibzadeh accused the Trump administration of hypocrisy, noting the irony in Washington's advocacy for Iranian political change while grappling with local governance issues at home.
Khatibzadeh also tackled accusations regarding the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing Iran's commitment to maintaining peace in the region despite heightened tensions with the U.S. and Israel. He alleged that the aggression against Iran was based on falsehoods and asserted Iran's right to defend itself, warning of a decisive response if provoked further.
