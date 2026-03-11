Left Menu

Sona Mohapatra Slams Badshah Over Misogynistic Lyrics Controversy

Sona Mohapatra criticized rapper Badshah for his song "Tateeree" containing misogynistic lyrics, stirring controversy and legal action. The song was withdrawn following backlash and an official complaint. Mohapatra highlighted the impact of such content on Haryana's gender issues. Badshah, apologizing, claimed cultural intentions without perpetuating stereotypes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-03-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 14:27 IST
Sona Mohapatra Slams Badshah Over Misogynistic Lyrics Controversy
Badshah
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy around rapper Badshah's latest release "Tateeree" has sparked intense debate after singer Sona Mohapatra openly criticized the song's misogynistic content. Mohapatra accused Badshah of perpetuating harmful stereotypes by objectifying women, leading to societal harm especially in areas like Haryana struggling with gender issues.

Following backlash for the song's inappropriate lyrics and visuals, a formal police complaint was lodged, and a state commission issued a summons. Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh, issued an apology and removed the song from social media platforms after acknowledging the negative impact it had on audiences.

Mohapatra emphasized that artists have a responsibility to challenge societal norms rather than profit from them. Meanwhile, Badshah defended his intent, stating his pride in Haryanvi culture and insisting that he did not intend to offend but claimed the lyrics were part of hip-hop culture's competitive discourse.

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026