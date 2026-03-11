Sona Mohapatra Slams Badshah Over Misogynistic Lyrics Controversy

The controversy around rapper Badshah's latest release "Tateeree" has sparked intense debate after singer Sona Mohapatra openly criticized the song's misogynistic content. Mohapatra accused Badshah of perpetuating harmful stereotypes by objectifying women, leading to societal harm especially in areas like Haryana struggling with gender issues.

Following backlash for the song's inappropriate lyrics and visuals, a formal police complaint was lodged, and a state commission issued a summons. Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh, issued an apology and removed the song from social media platforms after acknowledging the negative impact it had on audiences.

Mohapatra emphasized that artists have a responsibility to challenge societal norms rather than profit from them. Meanwhile, Badshah defended his intent, stating his pride in Haryanvi culture and insisting that he did not intend to offend but claimed the lyrics were part of hip-hop culture's competitive discourse.