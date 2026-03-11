Controversy Over Cow Campaign: Akhilesh Yadav Takes a Stand

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has expressed strong criticism against the Uttar Pradesh government for enforcing strict regulations on an event orchestrated by Swami Avimukteshwaranand. The program aims to elevate the cow to the status of 'rashtra mata' and calls for a nationwide ban on cow slaughter.

The event, named 'Gau Pratishtha Dhwaj Sthapana, Dharm Yudh Shankhnaad Sabha,' has been permitted with approximately 26 conditions, including bans on inflammatory speeches, abusive remarks, and asking minors to participate in controversial slogans. These stringent guidelines have sparked a backlash from Yadav, who accused the BJP government of disrespecting Sanatan traditions.

The seer, while preparing to address the event, also weighed in, questioning the necessity of some conditions and their possible political underpinnings. Despite these hurdles, support for the campaign continues, with promises of political action if demands remain unmet.

