Ensuring Ethical Broadcasting: Adherence to Advertising Norms

The Lok Sabha highlights adherence to the Advertising Code for private TV channels, prohibiting claims of miraculous product properties. Minister L Murugan affirms regulatory compliance, emphasizing action against violations. The Central Consumer Protection Authority protects consumer rights and addresses misleading advertisements under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:03 IST
In a recent Lok Sabha session, the commitment to uphold the Advertising Code on private satellite TV channels was emphasized. This code, stemming from the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, prohibits advertisements from making claims of miraculous properties.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, assured that stringent measures are in place to enforce these regulations. Violations result in appropriate actions against broadcasters, with advisories issued periodically to ensure compliance with the Advertising Code.

This initiative is further supported by the Central Consumer Protection Authority, established under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. This body addresses misleading advertisements, protecting consumer rights and curbing unfair trade practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

