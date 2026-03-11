Left Menu

Electric Revolution: Chaat Chowpatty Vendors Adapt Amid LPG Shortage

Chaat Chowpatty vendors in Indore are transitioning from gas burners to electric appliances due to a sudden halt in LPG supplies, resulting from West Asian tensions. The move ensures continuity in food service, with plans to consider solar appliances. This shift highlights adaptability amidst energy supply challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to keep Indore's culinary culture thriving, vendors at the renowned Chaat Chowpatty have started replacing traditional gas burners with electric appliances. The transition comes after a sudden suspension of commercial LPG supplies driven by escalating tensions in West Asia, compelling oil marketing companies to reserve domestic cooking gas for households.

Gunjan Sharma, leader of the Chaat Chowpatty Traders Association, expressed determination to adapt, noting the potential use of solar-powered appliances if necessary. The vendors aim to continue delighting customers with their famous street food despite the gas shortage, showcasing their commitment to maintaining their vibrant food offerings.

Officials, including District Supply Controller ML Maru, have underscored the necessity for hotels and restaurants to explore alternative fuel sources, such as electricity and diesel-powered equipment, to navigate the current energy supply predicament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

