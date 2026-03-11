Left Menu

Chaat Vendors in Indore Turn to Electric Appliances Amid LPG Shortage

Vendors at Indore's 56 Chaat Chowpatty are using electric appliances to combat an LPG shortage caused by West Asian tensions. They remain committed to serving customers by exploring alternative energy, including solar power. The supply halt aims to prioritize domestic LPG access, urging businesses to adapt fuel sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:49 IST
Chaat Vendors in Indore Turn to Electric Appliances Amid LPG Shortage
  • Country:
  • India

Amid ongoing LPG supply disruptions linked to escalating tensions in West Asia, Indore's famous 56 Chaat Chowpatty vendors have embraced electric appliances to maintain operations. Determined to shield customers from service disruptions, vendors are exploring alternative energy solutions, including solar power.

Gunjan Sharma, president of the 56 Dukan Chaat Chowpatty Traders Association, emphasized to PTI their commitment to ensuring service continuity amid the LPG shortage. By switching to electric appliances, they aim to minimize disruptions. Should the shortage persist, solar-powered alternatives remain an option to continue serving the community.

In response to halted commercial LPG cylinder supplies, District Supply Controller ML Maru highlighted measures prioritizing domestic LPG access. Businesses are urged to explore alternative cooking methods, including electricity and diesel, to help alleviate the strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026