Chaat Vendors in Indore Turn to Electric Appliances Amid LPG Shortage

Amid ongoing LPG supply disruptions linked to escalating tensions in West Asia, Indore's famous 56 Chaat Chowpatty vendors have embraced electric appliances to maintain operations. Determined to shield customers from service disruptions, vendors are exploring alternative energy solutions, including solar power.

Gunjan Sharma, president of the 56 Dukan Chaat Chowpatty Traders Association, emphasized to PTI their commitment to ensuring service continuity amid the LPG shortage. By switching to electric appliances, they aim to minimize disruptions. Should the shortage persist, solar-powered alternatives remain an option to continue serving the community.

In response to halted commercial LPG cylinder supplies, District Supply Controller ML Maru highlighted measures prioritizing domestic LPG access. Businesses are urged to explore alternative cooking methods, including electricity and diesel, to help alleviate the strain.

