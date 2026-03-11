Monalisa Bhonsle Seeks Police Protection to Marry Boyfriend Amidst Family Opposition

Monalisa Bhonsle, notable for her rise to fame during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, approached the Thampanoor police in Kerala on Wednesday, seeking protection to pursue a marriage with her boyfriend, despite opposition from her father.

Bhonsle, originally from Indore, became a sensation online when a content creator featured her selling rudraksh garlands at the Mela. Her recent visit to Kerala is part of a film shoot, during which she claims her father attempted to forcibly take her back home.

The police confirmed that both Bhonsle and her boyfriend, a native of Uttar Pradesh, visited the station with film crew members to report the situation. Bhonsle, asserting her autonomy as an adult, insisted she intends to marry her boyfriend soon in Kerala. After lodging her concerns, she departed with her boyfriend and crew, while her father returned to his hometown.

