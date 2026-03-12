Left Menu

RN Ravi Takes Oath as West Bengal's 22nd Governor, Honoring State's Rich Heritage

RN Ravi, the new governor of West Bengal, has pledged to honor the state's rich spiritual and cultural heritage. After taking oath, he commended its historical roles and iconic personalities. His message emphasized West Bengal's role in the nation's history and expressed commitment to serving its people devotedly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:19 IST
RN Ravi
RN Ravi has officially taken office as the 22nd governor of West Bengal, expressing his dedication to the state's rich spiritual and cultural legacies. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan and was administered by Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul.

Ravi, a former IPS officer, lauded West Bengal's historical significance, describing it as a hub of spiritual, intellectual, and cultural influences. He mentioned notable figures like Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore as crucial to the state's heritage.

The governor expressed his commitment via social media, focusing on West Bengal's contributions to India's independence. He concluded by seeking blessings from Maa Durga for wisdom and strength to serve the people best.

(With inputs from agencies.)

