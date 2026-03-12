Left Menu

Juma'atul Vida to Mark Significant Observance in Jammu and Kashmir

Juma'atul Vida, the final Friday of Ramzan, will be observed on March 13 in Jammu and Kashmir. A public holiday has been declared. The Grand Mufti announced the observance, with Eid ul-Fitr expected around March 20 or 21, contingent on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:32 IST
Juma'atul Vida to Mark Significant Observance in Jammu and Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

In Jammu and Kashmir, Juma'atul Vida, marking the last Friday of Ramzan, will be observed on March 13 as announced by officials. This observance is significant as it precedes the festival of Eid ul-Fitr.

The government has accordingly declared a public holiday for this day, allowing the community to partake in the rituals and prayers associated with Juma'atul Vida.

The Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Nasir Ul Islam, stated that Eid ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on March 20 or 21, based on the moon sighting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026