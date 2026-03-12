Juma'atul Vida to Mark Significant Observance in Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, Juma'atul Vida, marking the last Friday of Ramzan, will be observed on March 13 as announced by officials. This observance is significant as it precedes the festival of Eid ul-Fitr.

The government has accordingly declared a public holiday for this day, allowing the community to partake in the rituals and prayers associated with Juma'atul Vida.

The Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Nasir Ul Islam, stated that Eid ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on March 20 or 21, based on the moon sighting.

(With inputs from agencies.)