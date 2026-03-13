Left Menu

BJP Finalizes Assembly Candidates for West Bengal Polls

In a pivotal meeting, BJP leaders assembled at Narendra Modi's residence to finalize candidates for West Bengal's upcoming elections. The central election committee confirmed nominations after comprehensive discussions. Initial lists will soon emerge, aligned with Modi's West Bengal visit, aiming to challenge Mamata Banerjee's government.

BJP Finalizes Assembly Candidates for West Bengal Polls
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convened at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, marking a decisive step for the forthcoming West Bengal state elections. Senior party leaders, including BJP president J P Nadda and Bengal's election in-charge Biplab Deb, participated in finalizing candidate selections for numerous assembly seats.

This assembly marked an essential phase as the central election committee took up discussions concerning potential candidates. Names were derived from extensive consultations with state leadership, aiming for strategic placements in the West Bengal legislative assembly. The meeting, noted for its intensity, lasted about three hours.

The BJP plans to announce its initial list of candidates promptly following the declaration of polling dates, aligning with Narendra Modi's March 14 visit to the state. The focus shifts to tackling the 'tainted, undemocratic' governance of Mamata Banerjee, as stated by opposition figure Suvendu Adhikari during the discourse.

