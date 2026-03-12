Left Menu

Central Railway Launches 1,484 Summer Special Trains for Holiday Season

Central Railway has announced the introduction of 1,484 summer special trains to handle increased passenger traffic during the holiday season. These will include both reserved and unreserved trains, serving routes within Maharashtra and beyond. The initiative aims to facilitate travel plans during the summer vacation period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:45 IST
Central Railway Launches 1,484 Summer Special Trains for Holiday Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to manage the anticipated passenger surge during the holiday season, Central Railway has launched 1,484 summer special trains. This includes 749 reserved and 735 unreserved services set to accommodate the increased demand.

These special services will cover routes both within and outside Maharashtra. Notable routes in the state include services between Mumbai/Daund and Solapur, Pune and Kolhapur, Nashik Road and Badnera, and Hadapsar and Harangul. For those traveling beyond Maharashtra, special trains will run from Mumbai to Ballia and Gorakhpur, as well as on the Daund-Kalaburagi and Solapur-Kalaburagi/Anakapalle lines.

According to Central Railway, this move will aid passengers in planning their journeys effectively during the summer vacation period. Details regarding timings and halts will be released soon, ensuring seamless travel for holidaymakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026