Central Railway Launches 1,484 Summer Special Trains for Holiday Season
Central Railway has announced the introduction of 1,484 summer special trains to handle increased passenger traffic during the holiday season. These will include both reserved and unreserved trains, serving routes within Maharashtra and beyond. The initiative aims to facilitate travel plans during the summer vacation period.
In a bid to manage the anticipated passenger surge during the holiday season, Central Railway has launched 1,484 summer special trains. This includes 749 reserved and 735 unreserved services set to accommodate the increased demand.
These special services will cover routes both within and outside Maharashtra. Notable routes in the state include services between Mumbai/Daund and Solapur, Pune and Kolhapur, Nashik Road and Badnera, and Hadapsar and Harangul. For those traveling beyond Maharashtra, special trains will run from Mumbai to Ballia and Gorakhpur, as well as on the Daund-Kalaburagi and Solapur-Kalaburagi/Anakapalle lines.
According to Central Railway, this move will aid passengers in planning their journeys effectively during the summer vacation period. Details regarding timings and halts will be released soon, ensuring seamless travel for holidaymakers.
