Telangana CM Champions Allu Arjun's Hollywood Aspiration

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed his hopes for actor Allu Arjun to succeed in Hollywood, highlighting the importance of talent in the film industry. Inaugurating 'Allu Cinemas', Reddy said the Telugu film industry's success should compete globally, beyond Bollywood and neighboring state comparisons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:59 IST
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has set ambitious goals for actor Allu Arjun, expressing a desire to see him break into Hollywood. Speaking at the inauguration of 'Allu Cinemas', Reddy emphasized that success in the film industry hinges on talent, not language barriers.

Reddy lauded the achievements of Telugu cinema and noted that the state government aims to integrate the film industry into Telangana's broader success narrative. He stressed that the industry should expand its horizons to compete at a global level, not just with Bollywood or regional counterparts.

The Chief Minister praised Allu Arjun and his family for their dedication to establishing 'Allu Cinemas'. He reassured that the Telangana government would continue supporting the local movie industry, bolstering its capabilities to match Hollywood standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

