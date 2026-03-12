Virtual Inauguration Sparks Discontent Among Local Leaders

Senior CPI(M) leader M M Mani expressed his displeasure as Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian opted for a virtual inauguration of the Multi Species Fish Seed Farm at Vellathooval, circumventing an in-person appearance. His decision drew ire from local leaders who had gathered for the event.

Mani, captured in a video during the event, questioned the need for such a grand arrangement if Cherian intended to inaugurate the farm online. He suggested that the task could have been managed locally by him and MLA A Raja instead of the minister handling it from Thiruvananthapuram.

Despite the controversy, Cherian proceeded with the online inauguration, emphasizing the project's role in supplying fish fingerlings to local dams and benefiting 4,500 fish farmers in Idukki, thereby bolstering the district's fisheries economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)