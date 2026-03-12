Crackdown on Kishanpura: Opium Cultivation Uncovered

In a significant breakthrough against drug cultivation, police authorities in the state capital detained Ramlal Sharma on Thursday for illegally cultivating opium plants. The arrest was made during a targeted operation against narcotics.

Acting swiftly on credible information, a police team from Khorabisal station raided Sharma's field in Kishanpura village. The officers discovered 363 opium plants cleverly concealed among a legitimate onion crop, an attempt by Sharma to evade detection.

Local revenue officials present at the scene verified the illicit finding. The seized plants, ranging from one to three feet in height and totaling about 65.5 kilograms, were uprooted under the NDPS Act. Police noted that several of the plants had incisions on their pods, emitting a milky sap essential for opium production.