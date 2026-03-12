G7 Ministers to Convene on Iran Diplomacy at Iconic French Location

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) are poised to engage in comprehensive discussions on diplomacy related to the ongoing conflict in Iran. These discussions are set to take place during a scheduled meeting near Paris later this month, Canada's foreign minister confirmed on Thursday.

France, currently presiding over the G7, will host the ministers on March 26-27 at the historical Vaux de Cernay abbey, which is located approximately 50 kilometers southwest of Paris. This venue marks the first of two planned meetings for the foreign ministers.

"Our discussions will be intense, focusing on the multifaceted diplomatic efforts related to the war," stated Canada's foreign minister, Anita Anand, during a media briefing on Thursday.