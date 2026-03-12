Left Menu

G7 Ministers to Convene on Iran Diplomacy at Iconic French Location

The Group of Seven's foreign ministers will hold discussions on diplomatic efforts concerning the war in Iran during a meeting near Paris, scheduled for the end of March. France, currently holding the G7 chairmanship, will host the event at the Vaux de Cernay abbey on March 26-27.

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) are poised to engage in comprehensive discussions on diplomacy related to the ongoing conflict in Iran. These discussions are set to take place during a scheduled meeting near Paris later this month, Canada's foreign minister confirmed on Thursday.

France, currently presiding over the G7, will host the ministers on March 26-27 at the historical Vaux de Cernay abbey, which is located approximately 50 kilometers southwest of Paris. This venue marks the first of two planned meetings for the foreign ministers.

"Our discussions will be intense, focusing on the multifaceted diplomatic efforts related to the war," stated Canada's foreign minister, Anita Anand, during a media briefing on Thursday.

