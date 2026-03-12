Left Menu

Escalation in West Asia: Modi's Diplomatic Talks with Iran

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian about the escalating tensions in West Asia. Modi emphasized India's concern over civilian safety and the importance of unhindered transit of goods and energy. He reiterated India's commitment to peace and the need for dialogue and diplomacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday night, focusing on the 'serious situation' unfolding in West Asia. The discourse centered around the rising tensions, resulting civilian casualties, and infrastructure damage.

Modi emphasized the paramount importance of the safety of Indian nationals and the uninterrupted transit of goods and energy. The Indian prime minister highlighted that maintaining peace and security remains India's top priority, and he is committed to advocating dialogue and diplomatic solutions to the crisis.

Over the past ten days, Modi communicated with leaders from multiple West Asian nations, in response to a coordinated military operation involving the United States and Israel against Iran, which resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Tensions escalated as Iran retaliated with drone and missile attacks. Reports indicate a substantial Indian community in the region, with attention on their safety and well-being.

