Iberia Airlines to Cut 996 Jobs Amid Industry Challenges

Iberia, a Spanish airline under the International Consolidated Airline Group, announced plans to lay off up to 996 employees. The job cuts, affecting pilots, cabin, and ground crew, are part of ongoing negotiations with workers' representatives.

Updated: 12-03-2026 23:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Iberia, part of the International Consolidated Airline Group, revealed on Thursday its intention to shed up to 996 jobs. The Spanish airline's decision includes laying off 106 pilots and cabin crew alongside 753 ground staff.

The airline is moving forward with a timetable to engage in talks with workers' representatives, signaling a challenging period for numerous employees.

This development underscores the broader struggles within the aviation industry, as airlines grapple with fluctuating demand and financial pressures.

