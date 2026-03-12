Iberia Airlines to Cut 996 Jobs Amid Industry Challenges
Iberia, a Spanish airline under the International Consolidated Airline Group, announced plans to lay off up to 996 employees. The job cuts, affecting pilots, cabin, and ground crew, are part of ongoing negotiations with workers' representatives.
The airline is moving forward with a timetable to engage in talks with workers' representatives, signaling a challenging period for numerous employees.
This development underscores the broader struggles within the aviation industry, as airlines grapple with fluctuating demand and financial pressures.