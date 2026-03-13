Left Menu

Rene Redzepi Steps Down: The Fall of a Culinary Icon at Noma

Celebrity chef Rene Redzepi has resigned from Noma, the acclaimed Danish restaurant, following allegations of abuse and assault. Reports of mistreatment, unpaid internships, and recent social media backlash led to sponsors pulling funding from a Los Angeles pop-up. Redzepi expressed regret and responsibility, admitting the need for past reparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 13-03-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 00:26 IST
Rene Redzepi Steps Down: The Fall of a Culinary Icon at Noma
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Rene Redzepi, the famed chef behind Denmark's Noma, has stepped down amid serious allegations of abuse at the three-Michelin-starred restaurant. The accusations, including abuse and exploitation of unpaid interns, surfaced just before Noma's Los Angeles pop-up, affecting its sponsor support.

Redzepi responded to these allegations through a heartfelt Instagram post, taking responsibility for past misconduct. Emphasizing the need for cultural change at Noma, the chef admitted that mere apologies are insufficient. Former Noma fermentation lab head, Jason Ignacio White, highlighted the issue by posting anonymous testimonies of abuse online.

The controversy has raised questions about the food industry's leadership culture. Kristoffer Dahy Ernst of Gastro magazine remarked on the importance of Redzepi's departure for the restaurant's survival, while industry peers call for an end to abusive practices. Despite the uproar, Redzepi's legacy in revolutionizing Danish cuisine remains noteworthy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026