CCI Clears BookMyShow of Dominant Position Abuse Allegations

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has dismissed a complaint against Big Tree Entertainment, the parent company of BookMyShow, regarding allegations of abusing its dominant position in the online movie ticket market.

The allegations suggested that BookMyShow engaged in exclusive agreements with cinema operators, preventing them from partnering with other ticketing platforms, creating barriers for new entrants. However, an investigation by the Director General found inadequate evidence to support these claims.

The CCI concluded that while BookMyShow holds a dominant position due to its extensive network and consumer base, no contravention of competitive norms was found. Other platforms like Paytm, Justickets, and Amazon operate, indicating a competitive market. The case is now closed.

