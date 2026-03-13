Iconic Thriller 'Single White Female' Set for Remake with Jenna Ortega and Taylor Russell

In a fresh take on the 1990s classic psychological thriller, 'Single White Female' is set for a remake that promises to captivate audiences anew. As confirmed by Deadline, acclaimed screenwriter Sarah DeLappe has been enlisted to pen the script for the updated version titled 'Single Female', with major production backing from 3000 Pictures.

Joining the cast are rising stars Jenna Ortega and Taylor Russell, a move that signals strong studio backing with producers Stacey Sher and Marisa Paiva onboard. The original 1992 film, starring Bridget Fonda and Jennifer Jason Leigh, remains a notable high point in psychological thrillers, centering on a woman unnerved by her new roommate's unsettling behavior.

Sarah DeLappe, known for the screenplay of the 2022 horror comedy 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' and her award-winning stage work like 'The Wolves', adds significant creative heft. Meanwhile, producer Stacey Sher brings her extensive experience from previous successes such as 'Django Unchained', whereas Marisa Paiva debuts in major film production after a long tenure as a studio executive.

