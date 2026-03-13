Zendaya Stuns in Vintage Cachè Dress Amid Marriage Speculation with Tom Holland

In a dazzling appearance at the Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, Zendaya turned heads with a striking all-white ensemble, amid reports of her marriage to fellow actor Tom Holland, as highlighted by E! News. The 'Challengers' star chose a vintage Cachè dress, known for its gold-and-silver embellished flower detail on the shoulder, a design originally created for the late singer Whitney Houston and later worn by Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic character Carrie Bradshaw in 'Sex and the City.'

Adding to her fashion-forward outfit, Zendaya paired the dress with sophisticated white heels by Christian Louboutin. Fans couldn't help but notice a gold band on her left ring finger, intriguingly set beneath a tri-band rolling ring, sparking marriage rumors. The actress has been seen wearing the gold band on several occasions recently, according to media reports.

This stylistic choice follows another all-white appearance at Paris Fashion Week earlier this week, which many fans have interpreted as a subtle nod to bridal fashion, according to E! News. Zendaya has also combined her engagement ring—reportedly crafted by Jessica McCormack—with the gold band during a photoshoot with Robert Pattinson for their forthcoming film 'The Drama.'

Though neither Zendaya nor Holland has publicly confirmed their marriage, hints surfaced earlier this month when her longtime stylist Law Roach jokingly mentioned the marriage during the Actor Awards, as E! News reported. Roach was quoted saying in an interview with Access Hollywood on March 1, 'The wedding has already happened.'

Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, further fueled speculation by sharing Roach's intriguing comment clip on Instagram, with a caption that referenced the statement, leading fans to speculate more. She wrote alongside the clip, 'The laugh...,' according to E! News. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)